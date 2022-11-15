Nick Aldis On What Makes the NWA ‘Toxic,’ Tribalism In Wrestling Fanbases

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Nick Aldis shared his perspective on the various elements contributing to his choice to leave NWA and his differences of opinion from NWA owner Billy Corgan. Corgan’s choice of direction for the company was a significant factor in Aldis’ departure. Earlier this month, Aldis posted a statement on Instagram characterizing NWA as “toxic” and explained why he chose the descriptor. You can check out some highlights below:

On what makes the NWA toxic: “The disregard for the fans. I’m not trying to get into the political stuff. That’s not interesting to me. Politics in this country is very, very split, very divided, and I’m a centrist. However, I feel like as a brand, you should do your best to be apolitical as well. And that’s not even really the meat of the matter. It’s more about, the audience have been telling them one thing for a long time, and Billy specifically has been disregarding them and doing the complete opposite. Almost out of spite. I like to think I’m as in touch with the NWA audience as anybody, really more so than anybody. And the amount of communications I’ve had from fans over the last year and a bit, just pleading with me, ‘Please talk to him. Why is he doing this? Why is he doing that? What’s happened to the show? Why is he doing this?’

“At some point, it feels like he’s sort of deliberately going against what the fans are asking for, and it just feels like a very spiteful approach. And I just don’t think that it’s got anything to do with business. I think it’s just to do with ego. And I’m in the professional wrestling business. I’ve made a promise to the audience since I’ve been with the NWA, to go above and beyond, over-deliver. That, to me, was the basis of our success in the beginning, was under-promising and over-delivering. We couldn’t compete in terms of resources, or in terms of star power, or in terms of production value. We had to compete in being a show that really connected with their audience. And then it just feels like there’s this deliberate move away from that, purely out of spite.”

On the NWA being a one-man-show in terms of creative decisions: “Absolutely. It’s one person now. It’s one guy, and it’s my way or the highway. So I chose the highway.”

On isolationism among the wrestling fanbase: “I felt like I got unwillingly put into this position, of kind of pro-NWA, and anti-everybody else. And that was never the case. Unfortunately, it’s very easy in this industry, with the tribalism that exists … If you’re very invested in the success of your place, it’s very easy for that to be misrepresented as being antagonistic to others.

“A lot of time, I would see very, very pro-NWA fans, or very, very hardcore Nick Aldis fans, would say unflattering things about AEW, or say unflattering things about WWE, and I hate that, because now, after a while, the association starts to be that I endorse that, when I never have. I’ve always believed that the wrestling business is about variety. And I believe, most importantly, that it’s about giving the people what they want. And AEW has got a tremendously loyal, strong fan base, really remarkable considering how long AEW has existed.

“And they give them what they want. I admire them for that. I’d like to think that I could fit in well and … provide something unique to that audience that would compliment the rest of the guys there, and compliment the style. I think that sometimes, over the years, this image has been painted of me, that I’m this old school throwback guy, that therefore I hate everything modern. And you look at my body of work, the best stuff I’ve done has mostly been with guys who are the complete opposite of me.”