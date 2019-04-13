wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Lists Randy Orton And Andrade As Opponents He’d Like To Face
Nick Aldis had a Q&A on Twitter earlier today and when asked about who he’d like to face someday, he listed WWE wrestlers Randy Orton and Andrade. Here are highlights:
His top three opponents:
“Cody, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy.”
Thoughts about his run in TNA:
“Most of it. I was getting paid to learn. 2014 was the drizzling shizits but I got a raise so take the rough with the smooth.”
Who he would like to wrestle someday:
“Okada, Hangman, Andrade, Orton, Bandido, Ospreay for guys I’ve never faced.”
Matches that inspired him to become a wrestler:
“It’s a tie: Wrestlemania 15, Rock vs Austin and Backlash 2000 HHH v The Rock. It’s when I realized I wanted to be like the bad guy and gravitated to that more.”
Former NWA Champion he would like to wrestle in the future:
“The Great Muta.”
Favorite NWA Champion that isn’t Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, or Terry Funk:
“Harley Race without question.”
