– In an announcement on the WWE WrestleMania account, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Drew McIntyre will face his rival, Damian Priest, in a grudge match at WrestleMania 41 next weekend.

Priest and McIntyre recently got into a brawl backstage on Friday Night SmackDown. It led to McIntyre being slammed into a glass windshield, and some of the glass got into his eye.

Additionally, at last year’s WrestleMania 40, McIntyre had just won the World Heavyweight Champion from Seth Rollins, but Priest then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, using it to quickly win the World Heavyweight Championship from McIntyre. Now, McIntyre finally has a chance at some payback for the humiliating defeat he suffered last year.

WWE has not yet confirmed on which night Drew McIntyre versus Damian Priest will take place. WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.