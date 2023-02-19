Nick Aldis Says He Has More Freedom To Do Things Following NWA Exit

Nick Aldis exited the NWA at the start of the year, and he says that he’s had the opportunity to try some new things since he left the company. Aldis discussed his reasons for exiting the company during his interview with AdFreeShows and noted that having the freedom to do more things was a big factor behind his decision to exit the company.

“It was as much about I want to have the freedom to just try s**t and not sort of be expected to do it with the NWA,” Aldis said of his exit (per Wrestling Inc. “I just shot a pilot for an idea I had for a show a few weeks ago in St. Louis, and the guys who I did that with were guys who I met when we did the stuff in St. Louis. I’ve made a lot of contacts, although I met them through wrestling, they’re not necessarily just wrestling-related contacts and resources.”

Aldis said elsewhere in the interview that he is enjoying his free agency and is waiting for the right option to sign onto at the moment.