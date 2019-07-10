Next Opponent for Nick Aldis and NWA Title Will be Announced at Manhattan Mayhem

– The NWA has announced the next opponent for NWA World champion Nick Aldis will be revealed in New York City at Manhattan Mayhem. You can check out that full announcement below.

Who faces Nick Aldis in Toronto? Choice is Marty’s

We will get the answer in NYC at Manhattan Mayhem

Marty Scurll vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the Crockett Cup was a classic encounter over the Ten Pounds of Gold. The relationship as best friends between Aldis and Scurll made the battle even more compelling between the starts of the National Wrestling Alliance and Ring of Honor Wrestling. Relive the event.

Ring of Honor Wrestling bringing Summer Supercard to Toronto, Canada on August 9th (Ticket available here) and the Ten Pounds of Gold will be defended by the National Treasures Nick Aldis. In this Exclusive video from the Philadelphia Ring of Honor Event, the NWA Worlds Champion calls out his best friend Marty Scurll to make him an offer.

At Ring of Honor’s Best in the World, Nick Aldis teamed with Eli Drake to fight the Briscoe’s in a tag team match that got out of control and saw Aldis in need of help. It came in the form of his insurance policy Kamille who we have not seen since the Crockett Cup. But also saw Marty Scurll come out to check on his best friend.

What will happen next between these two friends and the offer that Nick Aldis makes to Marty Scurll for ROH’s Summer Supercard.