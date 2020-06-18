Nick Aldis Says the NWA Had Its Best Revenue Month Ever, Talks Being Able to Turn the Pandemic’s Hurdles Into a Positive

Nick Aldis recently appeared on This Is Wrestling and discussed how the NWA has managed to turn the COVID-19 shutdown into a positive in a big way. The NWA is one of the many companies that has been forced to shut down events in the wake of the pandemic, and he discussed how it forced the company to look at other ways to make money which has become a big boon for them.

Since being unable to air NWA Powerr due to a lack of new content, the company has been airing new shows like NWA Carnyland, Inside the NWA, What’s Causing Aldis and more which Aldis says has ultimately led to a net revenue high for the company in the past month. You can see highlights from the discussion and listen to the full podcast below:

On how NWA is faring during the pandemic: “I think internally within the NWA, it really allowed us the luxury, I suppose, to focus all our time and energy on other revenue streams. Because you know, necessity breeds invention. And we are not, you know, we’re not a company funded or backed by a big corporation or somebody incredibly wealthy. I mean, Billy’s wealthy, you know, personally wealthy. But he doesn’t wanna just throw his money away, so it sort of gave us this sink or swim mentality as far as exploring other revenue streams.

“And now, we just actually had our best revenue month ever. So it’s actually sort of interesting, you know, when you really break it down. And that’s — that’s net. I mean, obviously we’ve had months of PPV and stuff where obviously the revenue is obviously significantly more. But in terms of net, yeah, we actually had our best month ever. So, it is interesting.”

On being able to use the revenue streams to build on the company’s prospects: “We’ve tried to make a negative, and turn it into a positive because we’ve now got all these other revenue streams. And we have all this other content, which will hopefully allow us to be a bit more attractive to sponsors and to partners in that world. And so in a lot of ways it’s kind of opened up [things for the NWA]. I look at it as, when one of your senses is taken away, your others become more heightened. It’s almost like that, where we’ve been able to realize our potential in some other areas.”

