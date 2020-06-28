Various News: Nick Aldis Thanks Fans Following ‘Difficult Week’, NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Sponsor

– Nick Aldis took to Twitter today to thank fans for their support during what he called a “difficult week.” It’s unknown why specifically this has been a difficult week for Aldis, though the NWA has certainly had a difficult week with VP Dave Lagana resigning following sexual assault allegations (which he has denied) and the promotion stopping production on new content until top management positions are re-filled.

#nwafam I'm not gonna lie, it's been a difficult week. I still love this business. And I love the NWA. Our fans our second to none; you've all trusted the brand and what we represent, and that trust is going to be rewarded. Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/RQQioL5OMw — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) June 28, 2020

– NJPW has announced that LEC will be sponsoring their new show, Lion’s Break Collision, which is set to stream every Friday on NJPW World at 10PM ET starting July 3rd.

LEC stands for Life, Enjoyment, Convenience and is known for their stain removing sponge product.

The first episode of Lion’s Break Collision is set to feature Rocky Romero, Jeff Cobb, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, and others and was taped a few weeks ago on a closed set in Port Hueneme, CA.