Nick Aldis Says NWA Is ‘Possibly’ In Talks With Released WWE Stars

Nick Aldis has acknowledged that the NWA may be in talks with some recently-released WWE talent. Aldis appeared on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 last week to promote tomorrow’s NWA Hard Times 2 and was asked if the company was in talks with some of the recent talent from WWE who were let go.

“Possibly,” Aldis said (per Fightful). “I’m sure there will be some new faces. I dare say…look, there’s a whole bunch of guys and girls now who are looking for somewhere to hang their hat and get some work. It’s a weird time.”

He continued, “[Mike] Bennett and [Matt] Taven will be at the pay-per-view. Rhett Titus is coming in from the Ring of Honor exodus. There are going to be new faces and intermingling. What we’ve seen in the past couple of years is only going to increase now in terms of more cross-breeding. Don’t be surprised if you see me show up somewhere else and other people you associate with the NWA show up somewhere else.”