Nick Aldis Announced for ROH Supercard of Honor

– It’s official. NWA Worlds champion Nick Aldis will be in action at this year’s ROH Supercard of Honor XIV event. Ring of Honor announced the news earlier today, which you can see below.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 in Lakeland, Florida during WrestleMania Week. Ticket details are available HERE. Aldis does not yet have an opponent or matchup for the event. Also, Aldis will be working ROH Free Enterprise on February 9. He will team with Rush against PCO and Marty Scurll in the main event.