wrestling / News

Nick Aldis Announced for ROH Supercard of Honor

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Supercard of Honor - Nick Aldis

– It’s official. NWA Worlds champion Nick Aldis will be in action at this year’s ROH Supercard of Honor XIV event. Ring of Honor announced the news earlier today, which you can see below.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 in Lakeland, Florida during WrestleMania Week. Ticket details are available HERE. Aldis does not yet have an opponent or matchup for the event. Also, Aldis will be working ROH Free Enterprise on February 9. He will team with Rush against PCO and Marty Scurll in the main event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nick Aldis, ROH, ROH Supercard of Honor, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading