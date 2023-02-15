wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Reflects On Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble Win, Rhodes & Sami Zayn Becoming Top Babyfaces
Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are WWE’s top babyfaces heading toward WrestleMania, and Nick Aldis recently weighed in on the matter. Aldis spoke with AdFreeShows for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
On his own match with Rhodes at All In: “That sounds like a silly thing to say but I was a part of his journey, and it’s cool to think like ‘Well, there you go; you did the right thing and it’s inspiring.’ He and I stay in touch and he’s been very supportive of me which is cool. I guess I’m a little biased in that respect but I think it’s really cool.”
On Rhodes’ and Sami Zayn’s rise to babyface spots: “I think it’s indicative of perhaps [WWE] is just letting things happen a little bit and not necessarily so steadfast on one plan. I don’t know, that’s just an educated guess but it’s cool that they’ve happened on this really unique situation with two really hot babyfaces. It’s a good problem to have — to have too many acts who people see as deserving of the top spot.”
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on What He Would Do If He Owned Another Wrestling Company
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA Threatening To Fine Motor City Machine Guns For Not Blading, Paul Heyman Criticizing TNA In 2008
- Cody Rhodes Is Open To the Idea of WrestleMania Match Becoming a Triple Threat
- Jake Roberts Praises Bray Wyatt’s Work In WWE, Says Wyatt’s Used Advice He Gave