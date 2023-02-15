Nick Aldis on Enjoying His Free Agency, ‘Waiting for the Right Option’

– Current wrestling free agent Nick Aldis recently spoke to AdFreeShows and discussed how he’s enjoying his free agency at the moment and what’s next for him. Adlis officially became a free agent earlier this year after ending his run in NWA. Aldis said he’s waiting for the right option at the moment, and he also revealed he has upcoming bookings scheduled for Calgary, Australia, and the UK. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Aldis on his free agency: “I just wanted to be free and clear of any commitments for a minute and then see what happens. I’ve had a couple of different phone calls with a couple of different people and places. ‘What if we did this?’ Maybe that?’ For now, that’s what I want it to be.”

On what he plans to do next: “I’m happy to keep doing that. I have a couple of irons in the fire and, for me, that’s what I’m happy doing. I like approaching the business like the guys used to. Matt Cardona is doing that. He’s working a program in this territory and works a thing over here. That’s intriguing to me. Ultimately, I’m very confident that I can deliver. It’s waiting for the right option, not necessarily the first one. Wrestling, at this point, is not my only occupation. I’m also a small business owner. Any small business owner will tell you that that’s full-time. It’s not like I’m putting wrestling on the back burner. I’m trying to build and scale a business. That takes and uses a lot of mental resources.”