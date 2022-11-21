Nick Aldis On Not Going To AEW Due To His Loyalty To NWA

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Nick Aldis spoke about his loyalty to NWA over the years and how it cost him an opportunity with AEW.

He said: “Well, I thought that it was well known at this point that I had talked to [AEW CEO Tony Khan] very early on, and there’s a lot more to it than people know,” Aldis said. “Essentially, I wanted to go, but I also wanted to wait until I had got the NWA to a point where I felt like they could function effectively. And by the time that came around, again, the relationship between Tony and Billy had changed. And I probably should have reached out sooner and had my own direct communication, instead of trusting what was being told to me about what was potentially coming up down the road. I’ll just say that.“