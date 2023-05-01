Nick Aldis On Who He Wants To Face In Impact Wrestling

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Nick Aldis spoke about which wrestlers he wants to face now that he’s back in Impact Wresting. Aldis returned to the company at Rebellion last month.

He said: “There’s a few guys who I’ve sort of flirted with in the past in different promotions and never got a chance to mix it up with. Before the pandemic, I was slated to face PCO at Ring of Honor and then that didn’t happen, so that one’s always been in the back of my mind. Eddie Edwards is another. Ace Austin is a guy who I’ve watched from afar and go, ‘That kid is crazy talented how athletic [he is],’ and I would really enjoy telling that story with him. I’m so happy to see the Motor City Machine Guns sort of back regularly and cooking with gas in the tag division.”

He praised Alex Shelley as “one of the most talented” and “unselfish” wrestlers in the business.