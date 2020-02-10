Nick Aldis on Why He Left TNA, Wanting Out When He Was World Champion

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for a recent interview, Nick Aldis discussed his TNA exit and why it came about. Aldis had a lengthy run with TNA of eight years as Magnus but noted to Van Vliet that when he was TNA World Champion in 2013 and 2015, he was looking to leave because of how his relationships with talent and particularly then-executive John Gaburick had fallen apart. Aldis ultimately left the company in June of 2015.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full video, are below:

On why he left TNA: “Well, the reality is that you know, when you get to that point in a business, in the company that if you’re a top talent, you have to have a good relationship with the office. With the boss. And my relationship with John Gaburick just unfortunately deteriorated, you know what I mean? It just was like — it’s just an unfortunate set of circumstances. They decided to take a sort of punt with me almost, at the same time that AJ [Styles] was leaving. And they couldn’t get the deal done. And you know that was, at the time, felt like a huge loss. And it felt like real sort of spiritual part of [TNA] had been ripped away. And it then became, I became the poster boy for this dark period. And I could feel it instantly, but I wasn’t mature enough to know how to deal with that. So instead of being like, ‘Alright what should we do, how do we do this?,’ I just started kind of blaming everyone. So I take full ownership of the deterioration of the relationship because I was put in this really difficult position with no experience of how to deal with that, and no one to help.

On other stars in the company treating him differently at the time: “And I’ll tell you the other thing. At the time, it was like — I just remember certain top talents. I remember seeing for the first time, like, ‘Oh, here’s what time it is.’ Because suddenly, all these guys who two years ago or a year ago had been helping me out with this and that, suddenly they were all just kind of like, [gives wary look] ‘Oh, hey.’ And I would here them around the corner like, [muttering]. And I would think, ‘Wow, here’s what time it is.’ And again, I don’t have the patience, and I was too young and immature to know how to deal with that. But I was 27, you know what I mean? So I just thought — I was too reactive.”

On how eager he was to leave: “All the guys who were my friends in TNA at the time, they could vouch for this. I was telling them when I was the champion there, ‘I’m out of here when my contract is up. I’m done, I’m finished.’ I was the world champion and I was going, ‘I’m out of here. When my contract’s up, I’m done.’ I basically had a no-cut contract. I had basically, that they could only terminate it if I breached contract. So I know I was safe. But like, once I saw, I was like, ‘All that’s going to happen here is my value is going to continue to slip.’ So I was saying then, like, ‘I am out of here, I’ll figure something else out.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.