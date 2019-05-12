wrestling / News
Nick Aldis on Possible NWA Title Match With Kazuchika Okada: ‘Anything Is Possible’
– Nick Aldis took to Twitter to comment on fans who want to see him defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. Aldis asked fans in the UK earlier in the weekend who they would like to see him defend the championship against and where and got responses calling for matches with Davey Boy Smith Jr. Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr, PAC, and Okada among others. Aldis, who is set to defend the championship at WAW’s Fightmare 2 next month, posted in response:
As I think ahead to my upcoming trip back to the motherland, I'm curious, where would Brit fans like to see me defend the #tenpoundsofgold and against whom? 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/YgoRNj6BxZ
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 10, 2019
Very interesting list of names coming up in the replies to this…some new, some expected. And even though I was referring to Brits, Okada still gets mentioned (for the record I hear ya folks, anything is possible)
As for UK, @Fightmare_ III June 2nd Norwich can't wait. https://t.co/z8ygwNxZkH
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 12, 2019
