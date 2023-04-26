Nick Aldis Praises Impact Wrestling Roster, Calls It A ‘Murderers Row’

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Nick Aldis praised the current Impact Wrestling roster and spoke about his plan to go for the Impact World title. Aldis made his return to the company at Rebellion last week.

He said: “They showed me the respect of bascally saying, ‘We want Nick Aldis as you are. Come in here and we want to build off the work you’ve done.’ To be able to combine that with, I have a lot of history here, that’s exciting. The roster at IMPACT is world-class. There is so much discussion all the time about who is coming and going at WWE and AEW, that’s justifiable. In the meantime, you look at IMPACT’s roster, that’s a murderers row. I’m looking at it like; finally, I have some real competition and I’m looking around like, ‘I want to mix it up with him, I want to get in there with him, me and him would be money.’ Take your pick. Make no mistake, if I’m coming in, I don’t want to waste any time, I’m coming after the strap.”