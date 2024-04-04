Nick Aldis Praises Logan Paul as a ‘Phenomenon’

– During an interview with Gabby AF, WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis had high praise for the work of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Aldis on Logan Paul: “He’s a phenomenon because we’ve had a lot of celebrities, we’ve had a lot of outsiders, but no one’s ever delivered like Logan Paul, period. Shout out to Shane Helms for really being his main coach.”

On the fans of Logan Paul and The Rock becoming fans of WWE: “So, if you’re someone who is just looking to absolutely maximize your opportunity and to just make an impression on them? This is money in the bank that’s going to start acquiring interest next year because the retention of those fans? They become your fans.”

On other talents who will benefit from Logan Paul’s buzz: “One day it will be their turn to bring in the audience with them, and allow someone else to capture the imagination. The opportunities that exist right now for LA Knight, Austin Theory? And to a smaller extent, me.”

Paul defends the WWE US title on Sunday, April 7 at WrestleMania 40: Night 2 against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.