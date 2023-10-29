Nick Aldis on Putting His Foot Down With The Bloodline

– During the latest edition of After the Bell, new WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis discussed making a statement on how he’s handling The Bloodline. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Aldis on The Bloodline: “I’ve been observing how things have been going — The Bloodline running roughshod over WWE and certainly, all sorts of nefarious characters are having their input into that. Look, as an executive, there’s give and take.”

On making a statement with their shenanigans: “I thought the best thing to do at this point is to make a statement that these shenanigans, they’re only going to keep getting worse until somebody takes a stand and puts their foot down, so that’s what I did.”