wrestling / News
Nick Aldis on Putting His Foot Down With The Bloodline
October 29, 2023 | Posted by
– During the latest edition of After the Bell, new WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis discussed making a statement on how he’s handling The Bloodline. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Nick Aldis on The Bloodline: “I’ve been observing how things have been going — The Bloodline running roughshod over WWE and certainly, all sorts of nefarious characters are having their input into that. Look, as an executive, there’s give and take.”
On making a statement with their shenanigans: “I thought the best thing to do at this point is to make a statement that these shenanigans, they’re only going to keep getting worse until somebody takes a stand and puts their foot down, so that’s what I did.”
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On How His Career Would Have Gone If AEW Never Existed
- Vince McMahon and the Undertaker Attend Tyson Fury Fight in Saudi Arabia, McMahon Comments On Recent Dana White Interview
- Alex Hammerstone Reportedly Asked For Release From MLW
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Eric Bischoff’s Meetings In WCW About Taking Down WWE