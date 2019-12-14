Nick Aldis Reflects on Success of NWA Powerrr’s First Season, His Hopes For a Season Two Change

– Nick Aldis spoke with Wrestling Inc during a media call and discussed the first season of NWA Powerrr, what he’d like to see changed in season two and more. Highlights are below:

On the success of season one: “I thought the first season really set the tone for who we are as a brand … We all have our different tastes as certain things on the show might appeal more to others more than they appeal to me. But that’s cool as long as we’re ticking in the right direction. We knew that, like most shows, we were gonna have a strong opening and then some of that gets siphoned off. What’s left is our core audience and then we build from that. As far as how it went, we’re talking about a small team and everyone worked their tails off to get those episodes done and to make sure we brought the same level of attention and energy on the last episode as we did on the first.”

On changing things as the season went on: “There were some pivots and that’s a tribute to our professionalism as it’s a taped show and it’s not as easy to work based on feedback. That is absolutely what we want to do because we believe more in booking than writing. That’s hard to do with a taped show but I believe we did it pretty well.”

On what he wants to change in season two: “My only major request going forward was to keep it even simpler. What people really like about our show is guys cutting money promos. It’s been so long since people have seen that. Then have matches that establish who you are and build to something important so we can sell some PPVs.”

On what to expect in the coming season: “What you’ll see, I think, in the next season is a stronger emphasis on guys going to the podium and cutting a promo and making people care about them. The rest will fall into place based on what the natural matchups are. That’s my philosophy on booking. I’m not the booker but I have a say. My philosophy on booking is that the matchups present themselves. The personalities, as they emerge, you see who matches up well with each other and then you go from there.”