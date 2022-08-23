Nick Aldis Addresses Being Replaced By Tyrus At NWA 74, Allegations Of Politicking

Nick Aldis spoke to Ella Jay of SEScoops about being replaced by Tyrus on the card for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship (via Fightful). The wrestler expressed that he couldn’t understand the rationale for the change, while maintaining that he has no personal beef with Tyrus as a result. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On his doubts about the reasoning for the replacement: “I just couldn’t believe it. Here’s the thing. I’ve got nothing against Tyrus. If you wanna do that to the audience, that’s up to you. What I couldn’t understand was the very vague justification, like someone needs to explain to me how, if you own the company, it’s yours, and we hear it all the time, folks , ‘It’s my money, I pay for it, it’s my company, mine, mine, mine, me, me, me.’ How can someone be politicking? How has he been the victim of politics? I don’t understand that. When you’re ruling with an iron fist and you make every decision, all the way down to what they have at catering, I don’t understand. I’ve been very careful about how I respond because I’m like, if you just use common sense, you can just see right through it. There are certain words that people throw around in wrestling that are like nice trigger words that get the Internet all in a flutter and get everyone’s panties all wet, and one of them is politics, politicking, right. So he just threw that word out there, hoping that everyone would go, oh, yeah, that must be it.”

On Corgan’s claims about Aldis “politicking”: “Because when you see a guy who’s successful, who’s been in the main events, again, more of this is other people saying it, not me. I’m very careful not to say a lot of stuff, but people have said to me, you did this, you did that, when I think of the NWA, I think of you. I’m very grateful for all of that, but naturally there comes a time when people start looking like oh, there must be something, there must be some other reason. I always laughed because in TNA, it was like oh, he’s Dixie Carter’s favorite, and then when I finished up there and started working with Jeff, it was, ‘Oh, he’s always been a Jeff Jarrett guy, Jeff Jarrett’s always been lobbying for him. He’s always had Jeff Jarrett on his size.’ It’s like if you knew anything about TNA, you would know that Jeff and Dixie were like complete warring factions. So which one is it? Now here it’s, ‘Oh, he’s politicking.’ With who? You’re the owner.”

On his value as a performer and his contributions to the industry: “Here’s the bottom line on it for me. I told this to Billy straight up. I don’t think I’m right all the time. I just think I’m right more than I’m wrong. Can you say the same thing? I’m not gonna answer that. But I sit here, and I’m very calm about the future. Once you get to point where it’s like I know I can add value to any company, I can add value to any promotion, and who’s to say you even need a promotion? The people decide and to all the people around the country, particularly in the south, I love the south, but all over the world who have taken the time to shake my hand over the last four or five years and thank me for my contributions to the industry and for many of them, bringing back something that was a big part of their family’s tapestry, I can’t tell you how rewarding it is to get someone who says I used to watch this with my grandfather and it’s brought back so many memories, and they got tears in their eyes. I’m sitting there going, I’m just a guy who puts on tights and wrestles. But to them, they’re saying you brought back something that means so much to me and my father or my grandfather and now I get to share it with my son, that’s big, and that’s bigger than any championship or any main event. I always say, the people decide. The people will let you know, and I’m very grateful to my fans.”