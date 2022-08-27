Nick Aldis Reportedly Took A Pay Cut During Pandemic To Help NWA

Fightful Select has confirmed claims from Nick Aldis that he took a pay cut during the pandemic in order to help the NWA when they were struggling. Aldis re-signed with the company in 2021. Billy Corgan said that the NWA picked up an option year on his deal and then extended it in 2022.

This came after the NWA had a lot of roster turnover due to the pandemic, with only a few names coming back to the company (like Kylie Rae). Many stars had their deals expire during the pandemic. There were initial pay cuts for talent during that time.

Corgan also noted that Aldis is not a part of creative in NWA and doesn’t want to be. All he wants to do is wrestle.

The report also noted that AEW made Aldis an offer in 2019 and Aldis turned them down.