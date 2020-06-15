Various News: Nick Aldis On ROH Week by Week, New ROH Podcast, Impact Wrestling & In 60 Preview

– On the latest edition of ROH Week By Week with Quinn McKay, Nick Aldis has a promise for Villain Enterprises, the newest member of the ROH women’s division introduces herself, Marty Scurll receives a mystery package and much more!

– The latest ROH Strong podcast is up and features Australian stars Slex, Adam Brooks and Kellyanne checking in to discuss their journeys from the Australian wrestling scene to Ring of Honor, their history together, their goals in ROH and much more.

– Here’s Impact Wrestling’s preview for tomorrow’s show which is set to feature:

* Moose vs. Hernandez

* Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight

* Rhino vs. Rohit Raju

* The North vs. The Rascalz

– This week’s Impact in 60 is set to feature the greatest Impact World Heavyweight Title Matches of Kurt Angle and Austin Aries.