Nick Aldis Says He’s Feeling Great After Torn Bicep Surgery

– During an interview with Gabby AF, WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis said his recent bicep tear was a “freak injury,” and he’s recovering well after undergoing surgery. He stated on the injury (via WrestlingInc.com), “So yeah, [it] was just a freak thing. Doctor LeClere [at] Vanderbilt here in Nashville did a phenomenal job. He works on the Nashville Predators and all sorts of high-profile athletes and stuff like that. He did a great job. I feel great.”

As noted, Aldis is not expected to miss any on-air time for his role as GM due to the injury.