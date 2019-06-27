wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Says His Mystery Partner For ROH Best In The World Has Signed With NWA
June 26, 2019
– Nick Aldis has released a new video announcing that his mystery partner for his match at ROH Best in the World has signed an exclusive deal with the NWA. You can see the video below, in which Aldis addresses his match against the Briscoes at the show. Aldis says that his partner will be revealed during the pre-show for the PPV, which will stream on Facebook Live and FITE.
Aldis was originally set to team with Colt Cabana, but Cabana was forced off the card due to a quadriceps injury.
