Nick Aldis Says Triple H Made Ill-Informed Decision In Not Hiring Him

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Nick Aldis said that Triple H made an “ill-informed” decision when he opted not to hire him for the WWE. Here are highlights:

On if he would go to WWE’s UK brand: “People ask me about WWE UK, I’m like ‘are you kidding me?’ Not to disparage any of those guys but I’ve deposited more money in my bank account in one week than some of those guys are going to make in half a year on that contract. That’s not a knock on them, yeah? It’s business, but at the end of the day, it’s like, why would I do that? I’m betting on myself.”

On making moments that feel genuine: “I truly believe that is when you get these moments. That’s when you get the best in this business, not when it’s this sort of sterilized, ‘this is what we’re doing and that’s it,’ you know? ‘It’s great that you did all this work to get to this point but now you belong to us so you do what we tell you. It’s great that you have those ideas, it’s really cute, just keep those to yourself and just do what we tell you.’ Like, why would you do that? Let’s harness what people bring to the table, especially in their brains.”

On not being hired by WWE: “They can take it however they want. It’s my understanding that a certain man who has a lot of power in that company who I have modeled myself after a lot over the years, has a replica of the 10 Pounds Of Gold on his office wall. All I’m saying is if he ever wants an opportunity to hold the real one in his hands, all he’s gotta do is pick up the phone. It might be a chance for me to prove to the little birds he’s got buzzing around him that have been burying me to him that he’s been making an ill-informed decision when he had the chance.”