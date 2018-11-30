Nick Aldis Says Triple H Is Welcome To An NWA Title Shot

Nick Aldis recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, discussing All in, the wrestling scene in 2019.and offers Triple H an NWA Title shot…

On The Atmosphere at All In: “To have 11,000 people standing before you even touched, that was based on two guys who believed in their heart and presented in a way that carried themselves that they believe they are the main event,” Aldis stated. “They proved it. That’s the hardest skill to learn than wrestling moves, high spots and everything else.”

On Being Open to Defend Against Anyone: “One of the things we say is we are open for business,” Aldis continued. “I believe that fans today will no longer tolerate the explanation of, ‘oh he’s under contract there.’ If they want to see this guy wrestle this guy, we’ve set a precedent now, it can happen. Cody was under contract with Ring of Honor. Billy, Dave, Joe Koff, Greg Gilleland, Cody and I sat down like Mayweather and McGregor would, or whoever. We said, ‘OK what do you want, what do we want?’ We played around, molded it and shaped it and eventually we get to that. The result was something where everybody went ‘Wow.'”

On Triple H Being Welcomed To An NWA Title Shot: “We can have championship matches with anyone, anywhere,” said Aldis. “I’ve put it out there on Busted Open that Hunter has a replica of the Ten Pounds of Gold on his wall, supposedly. If he wants a shot at the real one all he has to do is pick up the phone. I’m not a hard guy to find. That’s just one option, there is no reason why that can’t happen. They are not taking us up on it, but if he did, we would be there.”

On Wanting To Work The NJPW/ROH MSG Show: There are a lot of guys. For me, there is no doubt in my mind that at some point, somewhere, somehow, Marty Scurll and I need to square off for the NWA Worlds Championship,” stated Aldis. “It is 15 years in the making; two kids who came from the middle of nowhere in England that people laughed at the idea of us being wrestlers. With parents who thought this was all a phase, that we would grow out of it. For him to have done what he’s done, the DIY way, everywhere I’ve went I’ve told people they have to take a look at this guy. For him to be where he is, one of the most successful guys, he’s like the “Rowdy” Roddy Piper of the modern era; he can do anything and go anywhere, he doesn’t need a belt. But, when the time is right, to tell that story, 15 years back with all of that history, to the point now of us both reaching our primes, that is the one I want.