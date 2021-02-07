Nick Aldis, Scott Steiner Top Most-Watched NWA Videos of 2020

A compiling of the top 20 NWA videos of 2020 has been revealed, with Nick Aldis and Scott Steiner on an episode of NWA Powerrr topping the list. Fightful put the list together as an upcoming roundup of wrestling on YouTube in 2020, and you can see the rankings below:

1. NWA Powerrr 14: Aldis & Steiner (358k)

2. NWA Powerrr 15: Aldis & Ricky Morton (302k)

3. NWA Powerrr 13: Aldis & Latimer face to face with Morton (262k)

4. NWA Powerrr 12: Aldis, Kamille & Tim Storm

5. NWA Powerrr 17: Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay (228k)

6. NWA Powerrr 16: Aldis & Scurll interview (225k)

7. NWA Powerrr 18: Aldis & Scurll promo (200k)

8. NWA Powerrr 20: Aldis, Starks, Storm & Drake (197k)

9. Scott Steiner’s NWA Powerrr promo (182k)

10. NWA Powerrr 21: Aldis, Scurll explode (181k)

11. NWA Powerrr 19: Marty Scurll (169k)

12. NWA Shockwave 1: Nick Aldis (161k)

13. Kamille’s first match & Interview (121k)

14. NWA Shockwave episode 2: Thunder Rosa (100k)

15. NWA The Circle Squared: PJ & Luke Hawx vs. Dean & Neal (85k)

16. NWA’s The Circle Squared George South vs. Colby Corino (73k)

17. Carnyland 1 (66k)

18. Redemption: Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett (60k)1

19. Marty Scurll interview with Stu Bennett (41k)

20. Rock N Roll Express vs. Wild Card vs. James Storm & Eli Drake (37k)