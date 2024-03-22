Nick Aldis Reveals Stipulation For Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar On WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will compete on this week’s WWE Smackdown, and Nick Aldis has announced a stipulation for the bout. Aldis posted a video to his Twitter account stating that both teams of Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde and Legado del Fantasma will be banned from ringside for the match.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on FOX, is:

* Bracket Two Semifinal Match: The Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain

Bracket Two Semifinal Match: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have a face-to-face

* Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

The LWO and Legado del Fantasma are banned from ringside.