wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Reveals Stipulation For Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar On WWE SmackDown
Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will compete on this week’s WWE Smackdown, and Nick Aldis has announced a stipulation for the bout. Aldis posted a video to his Twitter account stating that both teams of Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde and Legado del Fantasma will be banned from ringside for the match.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on FOX, is:
* Bracket Two Semifinal Match: The Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain
Bracket Two Semifinal Match: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have a face-to-face
* Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar
The LWO and Legado del Fantasma are banned from ringside.
An important announcement ahead of tomorrow's #SmackDown and the huge one-on-one match between Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar. @WWE pic.twitter.com/TTBO2cafbp
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Shuts Down False Rumor Being Spread About Mercedes Mone in AEW
- Ronda Rousey Wanted To Bash John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard In Her Book
- The Undertaker Recalls How He Felt Performing At Over the Edge 1999 After Owen Hart’s Death
- Eric Bischoff On Reports Of WWE Talent Having Issues With The Rock’s Promo Freedom