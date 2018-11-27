Nick Aldis Thinks Cody vs. Aldis III Could Draw Big Money, Says There Are Interesting Opportunities Going Into 2019

Nick Aldis recently spoke with Wresting Inc, discussing the possibilities of a third match with Cody, and the financial opportunities 2019 could bring…

On Thinking Cody vs. Aldis III Could Draw Big Money: “There’s going to be a select group of guys who are not under contract to WWE, by choice, who are going to start working things out amongst themselves at presenting pay-per-views and different things. Because the talent in this business has been grossly underpaid for a very long time and now all of us guys… the honeymoon period is over as for doing it just for the love of it. I love wrestling… but I don’t love it enough for a pat on the back and a nice tweet. I wanna make money, but I don’t wanna make it from a big, fat contract. I mean that would be nice, but we gotta live in the real world. If I think Cody-Aldis III would draw big money, which it would, we’ll put that together ourselves. We’ll present that PPV because I deserve it. We deserve to make that cheese.”

On Interesting Opportunities Going Into 2019: “That freedom to be able to get what you deserve is very interesting and very freeing,” stated Aldis. “I feel like there’s a couple dozen guys all over the world who are starting to realize that… now we can make our own PPVs. “With things like FITE and all of these different avenues, suddenly the infrastructural requirements are not as heavy as they used to be. With a bit of financing and some balls, there’s some interesting possibilities to make some serious money.”