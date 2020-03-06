wrestling / News
Nick Aldis To Defend NWA Title Against PCO At ROH Supercard Of Honor
March 6, 2020 | Posted by
– The NWA World Heavyweight Title bout between Nick Aldis and PCO has been made official for ROH Supercard of Honor.
The match was first announced by Marty Scurll at ROH Free Enterprise, but made official by ROH on Friday. Aldis cost PCO the ROH Title at ROH Gateway of Honor.
•NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match•@PCOisNotHuman vs. @RealNickAldis
Don’t miss this match and more going down at #SUPERCARDOFHONOR April 4th in Lakeland, Florida!
Get your tickets today!
🎟Tickets: https://t.co/il2UIg12O1
Streaming live for #HonorClub pic.twitter.com/jLs0sIPcEB
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela Says There Was Nothing AEW Could Do About Increased Independent Schedule
- Eric Bischoff Discusses MJF Flipping Off A Kid, Says He Probably Would Have Done The Same Thing If He Was MJF, Says Kid’s Dad Had A Responsibility
- Big Show on How Becky Lynch Inspires Him, Why The Women’s Division Is Telling Better Stories Than the Men
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Aged Out of WWE, Wants to Go Somewhere Where He Can Maximize His Creativity, Explains What He Wants, Thanks Vince McMahon