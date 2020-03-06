wrestling / News

Nick Aldis To Defend NWA Title Against PCO At ROH Supercard Of Honor

March 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– The NWA World Heavyweight Title bout between Nick Aldis and PCO has been made official for ROH Supercard of Honor.

The match was first announced by Marty Scurll at ROH Free Enterprise, but made official by ROH on Friday. Aldis cost PCO the ROH Title at ROH Gateway of Honor.

