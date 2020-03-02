wrestling / News
Nick Aldis to Face Carlito at WWC Show Later This Month
March 2, 2020 | Posted by
Nick Aldis is heading to Puerto Rico for a match with Carlito Colon in WWC. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion opened up the latest episode of WWE Superestrellas de la Lucha Libre by cutting a promo in which he said he would face Carlito on March 14th in a “WWE vs. NWA match,” referencing Carlito’s lengthy tenure with WWE.
You can see the episode below; Aldis’ promo kicks off the video.
