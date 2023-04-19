wrestling / News

Nick Aldis To Speak on This Week’s Impact Wrestling

April 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling has announced that we’ll hear from Nick Aldis on this week’s episode of the show on AXS TV. Aldis made his return to the company at Rebellion this past Sunday.

The lineup for tomorrow’s show includes:

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Sheldon Dean
* Time Machine vs. Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey
* Moose vs. Yuya Uemura
* Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands
* We’ll hear from Nick Aldis

