Nick Aldis Credits Triple H As One Of His First Influences As a Performer

Nick Aldis has had a number of inspirations as a performer, and he says Triple H was among the first. Aldis appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how the WWE creative head was the first person that he found himself studying as a performer.

“Hunter was the first guy that I ever sort of started realizing that I was studying, rather than just watching and enjoying,” Aldis said (per Wrestling Inc). “He was the first guy, because Bret [Hart] was my hero, no questions about it. But I was a fan. I was just like ‘I love Bret Hart.’ It was only later that I went back and studied Bret. But because of where I was in my life, Hunter was the first guy that I really studied.”

He continued, “So anyway, I say all that to say that even though the circumstances were not any that I would’ve been able to predict ever, for my first official time in a WWE ring on live television, the fact that it was in Triple H’s in-ring promo/segment, is indescribable.”

Aldis is now the on-screen General Manager for WWE Smackdown.