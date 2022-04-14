wrestling / News
Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers Added To NWA PowerrrTrip 2
April 14, 2022 | Posted by
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Brian Myers for NWA Powerrrtrip 2 on April 30. The event happens at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY. The lineup includes:
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino
* Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers
* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith
🚨 Just announced for PowerrrTrip 2! @RealNickAldis vs @Myers_Wrestling 🔥
The Aldis/Cardona rivalry rages on and now the Champ's best friend is making his NWA debut!
Do you think Aldis is up for this challenge? Let us know in the replies! 👇
🎟️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N pic.twitter.com/mHXooflHHQ
— NWA (@nwa) April 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Buff Bagwell Nearly Got in a Fight With Butterbean At DDP’s Accountability Crib
- Roman Reigns Rips Up Sign Following WWE Raw, Wasn’t For Cody Rhodes (Clip)
- Brian Hebner Believes the Montreal Screwjob Was a Work, Wants His Dad & Uncle in WWE Hall of Fame
- Road Dogg on Why He and Billy Gunn Weren’t Friends When They Were a Tag Team