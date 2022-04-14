wrestling / News

Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers Added To NWA PowerrrTrip 2

April 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA PowerrrTrip 2

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Brian Myers for NWA Powerrrtrip 2 on April 30. The event happens at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY. The lineup includes:

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino
* Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers
* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith

