wrestling / News
Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced matches for next week’s show including Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young and more. You can see the announced matches for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact Insider on YouTube:
* Loser Leaves Impact: Zicky Dice vs. Johnny Swinger
* Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young
* Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven
.@MeanGiaMiller had an exclusive interview with @TheEricYoung where they discussed his epic comeback at #Slammiversary alongside Team Canada and @ScottDAmore but @RealNickAldis had other plans! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/UXhpYKqQY2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 21, 2023
The Coven is coming for MK Ultra and The Knockouts World Tag Team Championships! @RealTaylorWilde @KiLynnKing#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8wc2Jb4FEN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley, Kota Ibushi & Wheeler Yuta Show Off War Wounds From AEW Blood & Guts (Pics)
- Arn Anderson Reflects On Paul Heyman’s WCW Departure, Talks Importance Of Knee Pads
- Ted DiBiase On His Friendship With Hulk Hogan, Hogan Winning World Title At WrestleMania 9
- Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club Shake Hands After AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd