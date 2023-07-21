wrestling / News

Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 7-27-2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced matches for next week’s show including Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young and more. You can see the announced matches for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact Insider on YouTube:

* Loser Leaves Impact: Zicky Dice vs. Johnny Swinger
* Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young
* Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven

article topics :

Eric Young, Impact Wrestling, Nick Aldis, Jeremy Thomas

