Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon Added To NWA 74

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Flip Gordon for night two of NWA 74. Aldis had originally been set for the main event, a title match against Trevor Murdoch, but was replaced by Tyrus. NWA 74 takes place over two nights on August 27-28. Both nights will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here are the updated lineups:

Night One

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Cyon

* NWA World Tag Team Championships Match: Commonwealth Connection vs. La Rebellion

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. Kerry Morton

* Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2: Angelina Love, Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Madi Wrenkowski, Max the Impaler, Natalia Markova, Jennacide, More TBD

* Beelzebu’s Bedlam Match: Miserably Faithful vs. The Ill Begotten

* Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent

* EC3 vs. Mims

* Pope vs. Rodney Mack

* Pre-Show: Luke Hawx vs. VSK

* Pre-Show: Country Gentlemen vs. Gold Rushhh

Night Two

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie vs. Winner of Burke Invitational

* MLW Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Thrillbilly Silas

* Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex.

* 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: Gold Rushhh, The Now, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, Ruff ‘n’ Ready, The Fixers, Hawx Aerie, The Country Gentlemen, Team Ambition More TBD

* Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas

* Thom Latimer vs. Judais

* Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman

* Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon