wrestling / News
Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon Added To NWA 74
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Flip Gordon for night two of NWA 74. Aldis had originally been set for the main event, a title match against Trevor Murdoch, but was replaced by Tyrus. NWA 74 takes place over two nights on August 27-28. Both nights will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here are the updated lineups:
Night One
* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox
* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Cyon
* NWA World Tag Team Championships Match: Commonwealth Connection vs. La Rebellion
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. Kerry Morton
* Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2: Angelina Love, Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Madi Wrenkowski, Max the Impaler, Natalia Markova, Jennacide, More TBD
* Beelzebu’s Bedlam Match: Miserably Faithful vs. The Ill Begotten
* Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent
* EC3 vs. Mims
* Pope vs. Rodney Mack
* Pre-Show: Luke Hawx vs. VSK
* Pre-Show: Country Gentlemen vs. Gold Rushhh
Night Two
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus
* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie vs. Winner of Burke Invitational
* MLW Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Thrillbilly Silas
* Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex.
* 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: Gold Rushhh, The Now, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, Ruff ‘n’ Ready, The Fixers, Hawx Aerie, The Country Gentlemen, Team Ambition More TBD
* Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas
* Thom Latimer vs. Judais
* Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman
* Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon
The National Treasure @RealNickAldis goes one-on-one w/ Flip Gordon on Night 2 of #NWA74!
🎟️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N
📺 @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/XDlxX8GdIT
— NWA (@nwa) August 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Trent Seven, Xia Brookside & More Reportedly Gone From NXT UK
- Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite
- Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
- Tony Schiavone Details Meeting That Led To Recent Backstage Changes In AEW