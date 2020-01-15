wrestling / News
Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon Set For NWA Hard Times
January 14, 2020 | Posted by
– Nick Aldis will face off with Flip Gordon in the first match set for NWA Hard Times. The NWA vs. ROH match was confirmed on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr.
The match was set up during last weekend’s ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage when Aldis appeared and attacked Gordon during a Villain Enterprises vs. La Faccion Ingobernable brawl. You can see video of the announcement below.
NWA Hard Times takes place on Jan 24th and airs live on FITE TV.
BREAKING | A huge inter-promotional match signed for #NWAHardTimes @NWA vs. @RingOfHonor@RealNickAldis vs. @TheFlipGordon
Order #NWAHardTimes now – https://t.co/6xgGJc7jTU pic.twitter.com/f3fR1rVyot
— NWA (@nwa) January 14, 2020
