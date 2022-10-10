wrestling / News

Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Hard Times III 2022 Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.

