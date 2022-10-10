wrestling / News
Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3
October 10, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.
🚨 Former #NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion @RealNickAldis will finally get his hands on @OdinsonOfAsgard after the Asgardian Warrior blindsided the National Treasure at #NWA74!!
🔥 #HardTime3 Sat, Nov 12!
🎟 Buy now at https://t.co/nuNjHqNM77!
📺 LIVE on @fitetv Pay-Per-View! pic.twitter.com/hJijwMSGPJ
— NWA (@nwa) October 10, 2022
