Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3

The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.

Former #NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion @RealNickAldis will finally get his hands on @OdinsonOfAsgard after the Asgardian Warrior blindsided the National Treasure at #NWA74!!

#HardTime3 Sat, Nov 12!

— NWA (@nwa) October 10, 2022