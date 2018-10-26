Nick Aldis Wants To Face Cody At G1 Supercard at MSG

Nick Aldis recently spoke with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc) and stated that he wants a third match with Cody at G1 Supercard in MSG…

On a Third Match With Cody: “I don’t think there’s any doubt in anyone’s mind at this point that a third match would do well, would do the business”, said Aldis. “Where it happens? It’s very hard to say, although I would say that we had Chicago, although it’s not Cody’s home-field geographically per se, but it was a home-field advantage because it was his fans, because it was an event sold on that premise, with him and The Bucks, and everything like that. And Nashville is like three and a half hours up in the interstate, from Marietta, Georgia, so as far as a home-field advantage, it hasn’t exactly been in my favor. And if you watch the whole match in Nashville, by the time we go half-way through that, there were dueling chants for both of us. So I won the crowd in Nashville, and in Nashville… I have a long history with that town, I love that town. But I think if I’m the champion and Cody wants to make another challenge at some point down the road, this might be my time to say, ‘Alright, it’s going to happen in the UK then. It’s happening in London’.”

On Facing Cody At G1 Supercard Inside MSG: “I think anybody in my position, anyone with a pulse in this business would want that opportunity to make history at Madison Square Garden. Obviously that was the first thing I was thinking of when regaining the championship, and I’ve made that feeling known internally. Where Cody ends up in all of that is up to him. I can’t concern myself with Cody.”

Cody recently stated that he won’t be at that show.