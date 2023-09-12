Nick Aldis On Working With Bret Hart, Being Able to Talk Shop With Him

Nick Aldis has been working with Bret Hart up in Calgary in recent months, and he recently talked about their relationship and more. Aldis weighed in on the topic on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below:

On getting praise from Hart: “It’s been a huge honor of my life to get the endorsement of Bret. I heard him in an interview recently discussing his son’s promotion in Calgary, Dungeon Wrestling, and saying like, ‘Oh, we’ve got Nick Aldis, one of the best wrestlers in the world.’ And I was just like, ‘Whoa, yeah!’ Because Bret’s like — he’s my guy, you know? He’s the one.”

On his friendship with Hart: “Just getting to talk shop with him, right? And to hear his take on his things, and hear him discuss in more detail, and also get to hear him say things he wouldn’t say on camera. And look, let’s face it; there’s not a lot he wouldn’t say on camera. But you know, there’s still going to be stuff that he’s not going to say to anybody except like somebody he trusts. And just listening to his philosophy on things, and listening to him break down stuff. And you know, I love going to Calgary to to work with them. Because it’s like I’m getting to go you know it’ be like I’m getting to go play football with Pele.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.