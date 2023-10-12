Nick Aldis On Working With WWE, Wrestling Outside The Company

Nick Aldis has talked about his work as a producer with WWE and balancing it with his wrestling for indie companies. Aldis weighed in on the topic in an interview with McGuire On Wrestling, and some highlights are below:

On his work with WWE: “I think it’s safe to say I’m working with WWE, yes. That’s the way I look at it — I’m working with them at the moment. At least from my point of view, I feel like it’s been very positive, and I’ve enjoyed it. And it’s been rewarding, and I’m very obviously flattered that they would want my input and expertise, … especially with helping some of the younger talent that are coming up from NXT.”

On taking indie bookings: “Fortunately, WWE [has] been very understanding of [my schedule]. There have been times where I’ve been unable to make certain shows because of my independent commitments, and also because of Mickie’s commitments. … Fitting it all in is a challenge, but certainly fun. … Basically, I’m currently attending ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ whenever I can.”