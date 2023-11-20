Nick Aldis On Being a WWE GM Opposite Adam Pearce, Says Competition Is Best For Business

Nick Aldis is Smackdown’s General Manager opposite Adam Pearce on Raw, and he says that views the situation as a competition. Aldis was a guest on WWE’s The Bump last week and spoke about the professional rivalry between the two authority figures. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Pearce’s work as Raw GM: “I think maybe he got a little bit comfortable. I think he’s done a very, very good job — but I think you’ve seen in the last couple of weeks the man is unhinged.”

On the rivalry between them: “I think there’s a little thing gnawing at the back of his head, too. This idea that there’s this new face in WWE, and it’s slightly competing with him for some of that oxygen at the executive level. I think the man is rattled, I’m just going to go out and say it. So far, I’d like to think that I’ve been fairly cool — cool, calm, and collected.”

On being driven by the competition between the brands: “That’s really my mission statement — to bring absolute money match-ups to the WWE Universe at the right time on behalf of the blue brand, the No. 1 brand: Smackdown.”