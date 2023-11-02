Nick Aldis On Why Everyone In School Thought X-Pac Was The Coolest Wrestler

During an interview with After the Bell (via Wrestling Inc), Nick Aldis said that X-Pac deserved more credit for wrestling being cool, as he remembered how everyone at school thought he was ‘the coolest wrestler.’

He said: “You know who in my school who was considered the coolest wrestler? X-Pac. Everybody thought X-Pac was so cool, and if you think about it, he was because of the way he talks and his demeanor and everything. I never think that Sean Waltman really gets his flowers as far as how much of an impact he had on wrestling being cool.”

He also said Bret Hart was another wrestler he thought was cool at the time. He added: “I thought of Bret Hart like he’s cool, and girls like him, and he’s so slick, and he’s the best, and I want to be like that. He was cool. I remember sort of seeing Hogan and understanding that he was a huge star — and I don’t mean this as a slight — but he didn’t seem cool to me. Bret was cool.“