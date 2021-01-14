wrestling / News
Nick Gage Asking for Help to Raise Money for Calf Surgery
January 14, 2021 | Posted by
– Wrestler Nick Gage announced on his Instagram page today that he needs surgery on his calf, and he’s asking for help from fans to raise money. You can see the Instagram post he shared below.
Gage wrote in the caption, “To all my MDK GANG dr. Told me yesterday I need surgery on my calf. It healed wrong. Need to raise 3000 to get surgery right away. PayPal [email protected] (link sends e-mail) thank you for all the support. Be back soon.”
