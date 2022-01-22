Nick Gage Blames GCW Management For Leaving Him Off The WRLD on GCW

Game Changer Wrestling will have its biggest show ever tomorrow night as it presents The WRLD on GCW from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. However, one of the company’s biggest stars, Nick Gage, is not a part of the card. Gage confirmed this on Twitter and blamed GCW management for leaving him off the show. It’s unknown if this is part of an angle or not at this time.

He said in a video: “I want to say, ‘Thank you!’ And for Hammerstein, I ain’t on that f**king show. You know, I don’t know why I’m not on that show. You better go ask the f**king guys that own that f**king company. But I do my own motherf**king thing. I represent Murder Death Kill Gang, okay? In 2022, we’re going to take this s**t over.”