Nick Gage Comments On In-Ring Future, Says He Doesn’t Know How Much He Has Left

June 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nick Gage The WRLD On GCW Image Credit: GCW

In a post on Twitter, Nick Gage posted about his future in wrestling, suggesting that he’s not sure how long has left. He did note, however, that he will keep going as long as he can.

He wrote: “I don’t know how much I got left, I’m just being honest, but I know I’m not done yet. I’ll fight ’til I’m dead. MDK

Gage currently wrestles for GCW and was the subject of an episode of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring.

