Nick Gage Wants Deathmatch With Kenny Omega, Talks Potential Jon Moxley Match

Nick Gage was recently profiled in an episode of Dark Side of the Ring, and in an interview on Gettin’ Better with Ron Funches, he discussed a variety of topics, including a potential match with Jon Moxley, wanting a deathmatch with Kenny Omega, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

Nick Gage on a possible match with Jon Moxley: “We’re definitely wrestling one-on-one. I want to get him in the ring one-on-one. I don’t want to sit there and fucking jump his ass. I want him in the ring. I want to see if he wants to get fucking down. All that other shit, you know that’s fake glass and cut barbed wire, we don’t do that shit. We got barbed wire and real fucking glass. We’re gonna find out if he wants to fucking go because that shit is going to burn.”

On AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and wanting a match with Kenny Omega: “I ain’t doing that corny ass shit. It didn’t go well at all. I didn’t even like the match. It didn’t flow right, it didn’t feel good. Then they were out there for that countdown for so long. Shout out to those dudes. Kenny Omega is a beast. I’d love to wrestle him in a deathmatch. He seems like a guy who would do a deathmatch. I wrestled Matt Riddle in a match like that before. I hit him in the fucking head with a light tube. That motherfucker came back barefoot and stepped in the glass like a fucking nut. I brought out a barbed wire board and everything. He gave me a dropkick, I went into the board and was like, ‘I fucked up. This dude is down for this shit.’ I’m proud of him. He deserves it. He’s a machine.”