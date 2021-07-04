Nick Gage Discusses Other Wrestlers Using Staple Guns & Competing in Deathmatches

– Sam Roberts recently interviewed wrestler Nick Gage, who discussed his thoughts on deathmatch wrestling, staple guns and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

His thoughts on wrestlers using real staples in staple guns: “The key to the staple gun is…some guys like to put no staples in there. They’ll shoot the staple gun and you’ll hear the noise, but I’ll never do any of that stuff. That’s like me cutting barbed wire and using fake barbed wire or fake glass. I don’t do any of that stuff. Guys started stapling dollar bills to their heads [just to prove it’s real]. Where I’m at, I think the staple gun is cheesy. I’m tired of seeing it. I’m tired of seeing guys staple stuff on their face. I watched this one bum do it and he was the worst. It ruined it for me. He didn’t know how to wrestle or do anything, but he grabbed a staple gun and stapled dollar bills to people’s faces, and I was just done.”

His thoughts on wrestlers doing deathmatches just to do it: “It pisses me off. It also pisses me off when guys try to get over by doing a deathmatch and saying, ‘Oh, this s*** is on fire so let me get over by doing a deathmatch.’ I don’t like that s***. S***ty deathmatches, I hate it. In 2017, I was taking every booking I could take, and I just watched some garbage and it pissed me off. I’m trying so hard to make this an art form and another style of wrestling that isn’t garbage.”

Nick Gage is set to face Matt Cardona at GCW Homecoming on July 24.