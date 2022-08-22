Nick Gage Enjoyed His AEW Experience, Recalls Tony Khan’s Reaction to Domino’s Situation

Nick Gage worked a match against Chris Jericho in AEW last year, and he recently talked about the experience. Gage spoke with Rewind Recap Relive for an interview and talked about his deathmatch with Jericho, which became big news in part because a pizza cutter incident that aired just before a Domino’s ad.

“I pretty much knew everyone in the locker room,” Gage said (per Wrestling Inc). “Everyone was cool as hell in that locker room. After the match [with Jericho], Tony Khan got out of his chair and … went around and high-fived me and gave me a hug and thanked me.”

Gage also noted that Khan insisted that no one say anything about the Domino’s Pizza commercial that came up right after he used a pizza cutter on Jericho, and he agreed to it. He noted with a laugh, “I’m carving Jericho up, making him a bloody mess, and here comes a Domino’s Pizza commercial.”