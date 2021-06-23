Nick Gage Explains He Was Just ‘Messing’ With Matt Cardona on Twitter, Plans to Hurt Him for Real Now

– Sam Roberts recently interviewed wrestler Nick Gage, who discussed Matt Cardona and their upcoming match. The two are scheduled to face each other at GCW Homecoming on July 24. Below is an excerpt from Nick Gage on Cardona (via Fightful):

“Before he did all that clown s*** and I was messing with him on Twitter, I had mad respect for that guy. We’re talking about a guy who had been in WWE for over a decade. Him and Brian Myers, I just respect them. I’m a wrestler at heart and I respect them grinding all those years at that place and they would never give him a shot. He climbed the ladder and won the Intercontinental Title in front of 100,000 people. How awesome was that? Now, he’s going to get in the ring with me, there will be glass surrounding him, and we’re gonna go. He steps into my world and he knows what it is. It’s violence, blood, gory, and I’m going to cut him and he’ll feel that burn. All the stuff we use in GCW is real. We don’t use fake glass or snip the barbed wire.”